Fantasia Announces Tour With Robin Thicke, Tank

Alright, it’s time to get your money right. Fantasia has just announced that she’s going on tour and bringing Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre along for the ride.

The tour will start in Columbia, SC on October 17 and will end December 6 in Los Angeles.

Fantasia’s “Sketchbook Tour” isn’t the only thing she’s working on. She’s releasing a new song called “PTSD” which features T-Pain this Friday.

