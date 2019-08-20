CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Fantasia Announces Tour With Robin Thicke, Tank

Tank -- Majic Summer Block Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Odyssey Garza / Majic 102.1


Alright, it’s time to get your money right. Fantasia has just announced that she’s going on tour and bringing Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre along for the ride.

The tour will start in Columbia, SC on October 17 and will end December 6 in Los Angeles.

Fantasia’s “Sketchbook Tour” isn’t the only thing she’s working on. She’s releasing a new song called “PTSD” which features T-Pain this Friday.

Fantasia Announces Tour With Robin Thicke, Tank was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Watch Snoop Smoke Out ‘Officer Kinney’ at 50’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tennessee Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Stevie J Has A New Show With Joseline…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Idris Elba, LeBron James, Rosario Dawson & More…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close