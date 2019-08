Comedian Tracy Morgan has been added to the cast of “Coming To America 2.”

Morgan will play a new character named “Reem” who is the brother of Leslie Jones’ character in the film.

If you’re wondering about Leslie’s character, she’s playing the role of Prince Akeem’s baby momma from a one night stand.

“Coming to America 2” will be in theaters on December 18, 2020.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 5 hours ago

