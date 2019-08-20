CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Team Announces PUMA Collaboration Release Date

Good news from Nipsey Hussle’s team, a release date has been announced in Nipsey’s PUMA collaboration.

Nipsey was working with PUMA prior to his death and until now there were no details on how the collaboration would move forward.

In an Instagram post that featured a photo of Nipsey’s hands along with his TMC logo, PUMA logo, and the date 9.5.19, the caption detailed Nipsey’s hands-on approach to the collection as well as his team’s commitment to ensuring Nipsey’s vision for the clothing be carried out in the way he intended.

