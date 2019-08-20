DJ Akademiks has responded to Nicki Minaj calling him out on the Joe Budden Podcast. The two previously had heat over what she claims was him talking about incorrect sales number for her Queen album

Akademiks popped up on Twitch and said, “Ask her about Drake. Ask her why the f*ck is her music flopping. ‘Megatron’ went on the charts and fell the f*ck off in four weeks.”

In the 25 minute tirade, he said that Nicki can’t get a hit unless she’s on someone’s track or remix. He also said he was petty and that Minaj should keep his name out of her mouth.

Akademiks also said, “You can rap better than Cardi, but Cardi making better songs. When you engage with me, I have the right to speak about your music failures, and you have a lot, Nicki. You are a queen or a legend, I can never take that from you, but right now, you are drowning.”

DJ Akademiks Goes In On Nicki Minaj was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: