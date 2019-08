Disney’s new streaming service could reboot the animated show The Proud Family.

Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson who voices Oscar Proud said it’s happening.

Disney has yet to confirm this news.

The Proud Family aired on The Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 and also had its own movie.

