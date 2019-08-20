CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Watch Snoop Smoke Out ‘Officer Kinney’ at 50’s Party

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This past weekend there was one place to be if you were a celebrity, and that was 50 Cent’s Tycoon Pool Party. Not only did Wendy Williams have to deal with some embarrassing moments when 50 allegedly denied her entry, but Uncle Snoop Dogg also got it poppin on the Gram when he posted a video with social media personality Darius Kinney.

Snoop and the ‘officer’ were recorded sharing a blunt, just before Kinney removed his uniform and shared some disparaging comments about his comrades.

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram

@darius_dk 🤜🏾🔥🤣. F. T. P. Tycoon week

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

 

Watch Snoop Smoke Out ‘Officer Kinney’ at 50’s Party was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Watch Snoop Smoke Out ‘Officer Kinney’ at 50’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tennessee Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Stevie J Has A New Show With Joseline…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Idris Elba, LeBron James, Rosario Dawson & More…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close