DeWine dismisses proposal to use fentanyl for executions

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is dismissing a legislator’s proposal to use the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl to execute death row inmates as the state struggles to find a drug combination to carry out lethal injections.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Republican governor says fentanyl, which has led to thousands of fatal overdoses in Ohio, isn’t an option and likely would not pass “constitutional muster.”

https://www.wlwt.com/article/dewine-dismisses-proposal-to-use-fentanyl-for-executions/28759328

