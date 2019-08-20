CLOSE
OBJ Says Giants Sent Him To Cleveland To Die

New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. has not been shy about vocalizing his disdain for the Giants. Since his trade, people within the organization have claimed that Beckham’s off-field antics were cancerous. One insider even went as far as to call him “a pain in the ass.”

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Beckham alludes to this rift being the reason New York traded him to what they believed to be a struggling franchise.

https://www.complex.com/sports/2019/08/odell-beckham-jr-cleveland-trade-giants-send-me-here-to-die

Photos
