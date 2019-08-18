Kim Kardashian Wins $300 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Reality star, Kim Kardashian was in a bit of a legal war after her former partner accused the reality television star and businesswoman of stealing ideas linked to the Kimojis. Kardashian launched the Kimoji app a few years ago, featuring emojis of her entire family based as well as her lifestyle & on the reality show. Court documents acquired by The Blast confirmed that Kardashian West’s former partner David Liebensohn had motioned to sue the starlet. And now, the same news outlet reports that the federal case will be dropped against Kim K.
Jordyn Woods Finds A New Friend In Megan Thee Stallion, The Hotties & Twitter Are Elated
15 photos Launch gallery