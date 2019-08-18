Kim Kardashian Wins $300 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Continue reading Jordyn Woods Finds A New Friend In Megan Thee Stallion, The Hotties & Twitter Are Elated

[caption id="attachment_816961" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Jordyn Woods got herself a new friend and the internet is quite happy. Kylie Jenner's former BFF linked up Megan Thee Stallion and Twitter, as well as the hotties, are all for the new friendship. Seems like the 21-year-old model has moved on to greener pastures since her former best friend Kylie Jenner booted her the Kardashian/Jenner circle of trust. Woods had the internet buzzing when both she and Meg both shared photos of them together. In the IG moment, the two striking tantalizing poses on a bed with the caption "real hot girl shit" on their Instagram accounts. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1FPNPUFsE8/ Megan also shared a video of the trio singing Chris Brown's Drake-assisted track "No Guidance" while cruising in a convertible. There is also footage of Megan in hot tub rocking a bikini flat-ironing Woods's hair. If that isn't best friend goals, we don't know what is. Of course, as any newly inducted members into the hotties crew, Woods also drove the boat as well. https://twitter.com/TerreB1999/status/1161093180269518853?s=20 https://twitter.com/balleralert/status/1161042166296317953?s=20 As you can expect, the two of them together is throwing the internet into a tizzy. The Hotties are excited for its newest member, Kardashian haters aka Woods fans are elated, and thirsty Twitter just loves the eye candy. Hit the gallery below to see all the reactions to Woods and The Stallions budding friendship below. — Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty