“I forgot to tell you that, The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family‘s coming back,” Davidson told Where Is the Buzz while on the red carpet for the premiere of the new 47 Meters Down film. “It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services] […] They told me not to tell you.”
Disney announced there streaming service app awhile back in hopes of competing with the likes of Netflix, Hulu & even Amazon Prime. Seems like the launch of the service is right arund the corner now. Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th. At this time, the Disney+ has yet to confirm The Proud Family reboot.
While the idea certainly isn’t new, let’s just hope this we’re getting a step closer to the return of The Proud Family in all actuality.