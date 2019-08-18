Boosie Faces Up To 1 Year In Jail

Boosie is facing not 1 but 2 felony charges stemming from a drug bust that happen this past April in Georgia.

According to TMZ, the local district attorney has charged Boosie with one count of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and another count for possession of a controlled substance. If convicted both he & his bodyguard who was present in the car could be behind bars for more than a year, with the exact sentence being dependent upon just how much weed was in their car.