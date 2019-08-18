CLOSE
Is YFB Lucci Taking Shots At Young Thug?

YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLpics.net / ATLPics.Net

No secret that YFN Lucci & Young Thug have a feud for some time now. The 2 rappers even went as far as exchanging threats over social media about what they would do to each other.

Young Thug just celebrated a birthday & also lined up & dropped a project, So Much Fun over the weekend. Well YFN Lucci comes off as bitter because fans are assuming that his recent out burst on his Instagram story is geared toward the YSL honcho. The post reads “CAP A** ALBUM”

Could this just be a coincidence?

