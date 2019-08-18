CLOSE
Big Sean Donates $100K For Studio At Boys & Girls Club In Detroit

Big Sean

The ‘Single Again’ rapper celebrated his 2nd annual DON Weekend 2019 which takes place in his hometown, Detroit. DON is short for Detroit’s On Now.  The weekend consists of other speakers & panels, one panel included a mental health panel.

Sean later revealed the Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Studio, a state-of-the-art facility that will be available for use going forward by students and adults at a Boys & Girls Club. The facility’s construction was assisted by a $100,000 grant from the Sean Anderson Foundation, the foundation Big Sean started.

