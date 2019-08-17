CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard

American Century Championship - Round Two

Source: Jonathan Devich / Getty

According to reports, Stephen Curry will be bringing the first-ever golf team to Howard University. Casey Bannon of The Golfer’s Journal broke the news on his official Twitter account.

No word as of yet on how involved Curry will be with the program or where tournaments will be played. The former two-time MVP is an avid golfer and plays in celebrity tournaments all across the country. He received an exemption to play in a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA.

Curry is also a producer for the ABC game show “Holy Moly,” a head to head mini-golf competition on larger than life courses.

Source: Bleacher Report, Casey Bannon

NEWS ROUNDUP: Stephen Curry Becomes First Unanimous NBA MVP…AND MORE

WATCH: Stephen Curry’s Most Electrifying Plays

 

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
DaBaby Gives Away Shoes At an Airport, Mother…
 20 hours ago
08.19.19
Jay Z Set To Become Part Owner of…
 21 hours ago
08.19.19
Lizzo , Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill in…
 22 hours ago
08.19.19
Tatum Asks To Common Rank Himself In HipHop
 23 hours ago
08.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close