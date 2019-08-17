According to reports, Stephen Curry will be bringing the first-ever golf team to Howard University. Casey Bannon of The Golfer’s Journal broke the news on his official Twitter account.

BREAKING: Steph Curry will be launching the first ever golf program at Howard University on Monday morning, according to sources. He will be holding a press conference with University President and Athletic Director to make the announcement. — Casey Bannon (@CaseyFBannon) August 17, 2019

No word as of yet on how involved Curry will be with the program or where tournaments will be played. The former two-time MVP is an avid golfer and plays in celebrity tournaments all across the country. He received an exemption to play in a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA.

Curry is also a producer for the ABC game show “Holy Moly,” a head to head mini-golf competition on larger than life courses.

Source: Bleacher Report, Casey Bannon

NEWS ROUNDUP: Stephen Curry Becomes First Unanimous NBA MVP…AND MORE

WATCH: Stephen Curry’s Most Electrifying Plays

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: