Petition To Rename Manhattan Block After Barack Obama Reaches 100K Signatures

Barack Obama’s legacy continues to flourish years after leaving The White House. A request to place his likeness on a New York City street was received very well by Americans.

Vibe is reporting that a petition to put Barack’s name on a prominent Manhattan block has gained a lot of traction. The stretch of land in question houses Trump Tower. Elizabeth Rowin started the MoveOn.org appeal as a joke but the people have spoken and so far over a 100,000 digital signatures have been submitted. This means if the request is approved Donald’s iconic building will bear a new address; 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

While the elite troll level move is quite epic chances are that it will not happen any time soon. Regulations specify that the individual in question must be dead in order to honor them with a street in New York but Rowin has hope. “I am sure the conditions can be changed. There are two streets in LA named after former President Obama. These laws are arbitrary and can be worked around,” she explained. Elizabeth also says she has been contacted by several city council members that also would like to see the switch happen. Surprisingly Donald Trump has yet to comment on the matter.

Written By: Martin Berrios

