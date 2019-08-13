CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Denies Destiny’s Child Reunion, Saying It Is ‘News to Her’

Reports have been circulating that Beyonce is wanting to get Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams back on stage for a Destiny’s Child reunion, however, Rowland says that’s “news to her.”

The childhood friend to Beyonce says that she was unaware that a reunion was happening and hasn’t gotten the call from Bey, however, according to reports Beyonce wants to mark two decades of the girl group in 2020 and is ready to record new music with her girls.

