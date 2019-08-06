6ix9ine Reportedly Set To Testify He Offered $50,000 Murder Bounty On Kidnapper

(AllHipHop News) Daniel “Tekashi 6ix9ine” Hernandez faced numerous federal charges in connection to his alleged association with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. According to news reports, the “Fefe” rapper will be working as a “cooperating witness” for the government in another racketeering, narcotics, and firearms case.

Specifically, 6ix9ine (identified as CW-2) is expected to testify that he told his then-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan that he “would pay $50,000 to anyone who murdered” Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Alleged Nine Trey associates Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack are accused of being involved in the 2018 kidnapping and robbery of Tekashi.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old New York City native will also say he gave thousands of dollars to Shotti in order to pay Nine Trey members who were incarcerated. Plus, 6ix9ine will supposedly admit that violent lyrics and visuals for his songs “Gummo,” “Kooda,” and “Billy” were directed at his rap rivals Trippie Redd and Casanova.

6ix9ine was indicted on conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering before pleading guilty to nine criminal charges. Mack and Ellison’s trial is set to start on September 9.

“As alleged in the Superseding Indictment, Aljermiah Mack, like his Nine Trey co-conspirators, engaged in brazen acts of gun violence and narcotics dealing. Thanks to our remarkable partners at HSI, ATF, and the NYPD, he now faces federal charges for his serious crimes,” said Geoffrey S. Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

