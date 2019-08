Kodak Black Apologies To Yung Miami & Southside

Kodak Black sent out tweets to City Girl, Yung Miami and her baby daddy producer Southside for saying that he will punch her in the stomach during a recent freestyle from prison.

#YUNGMIAMI GIMMICKS ARE FOR SUCKAS, AS I SIT BACK I REALIZE HOW PETTY THAT MOVE WAS AND AS A MAN IT’S CERTAIN THINGS WE REFRAIN FROM.

— KODAK BLACK (@KODAKBLACK1K) AUGUST 11, 2019

@SIZZLE808MAFIA AIN’T NO SMOKE WIT YOU BRA F*CK THAT LAME SH*T I PRAY Y’ALL HAVE A HEALTHY BABY AND LIVE A PROSPEROUS LIFE. BESIDES B*TCH WE GOT MORE HITS TO MAKE .

— KODAK BLACK (@KODAKBLACK1K) AUGUST 11, 2019

Yung Miami or Southside haven’t responded yet.

