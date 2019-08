The saga of Joseline and Stevie J. continues. Now Stevie J. has sole physical custody of his daughter with Joseline and she is begging the judge to let her get her daughter back and throw out her arrest warrant. In the meantime Stevie is living his best life snapping pics with his youngest and older daughter.

Read more about their drama HERE

Joseline Hernandez Begs Judge To Return Daughter From Stevie J was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted August 8, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: