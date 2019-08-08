OK Ray J we see you making money moves! He just signed a major deal with a marijuana company.
via TMZ
Ray J signed on to become the chief strategic media officer for MarijuanaStock.org … and his new duties include making infomercials for the brand, encouraging people to invest in the burgeoning bud biz and enlightening potential investors on the possible high returns. Financially, that is.
MONEY MOVES: Ray J Reportedly Signs $1 Million Marijuana Deal was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
