If anyone forgot to add E-40 to their Top 50 list then the Bay Area OG here to remind y’all he been a problem for decades and deserves recognition for as much.

Linking up with Milla in his visual for “GOAT,” Forty Fonzarelli hits up a barn to hang out with, well, goats to drive his point home and let y’all know “haaaaaay, I’m a greatest of all-time!”

Right on time for the season premier of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, LHH cast member Lyrica Anderson drops her latest visual and strikes while that social media iron is hot.

Linking up with Moneybag Yo for the visual to “Cold,” LA politics by the pool and straddles a stationary motor bike while wondering where her love life went icy. We blame Safari Samuels for that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brockhampton, Benny The Butcher featuring India, and more.

E-40 FT. MILLA – “GOAT”

LYRICA ANDERSON FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “COLD”

LIL GOTIT – “OH OK”

BROCKHAMPTON – “IF YOU PRAY RIGHT”

BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. INDIA – “5 TO 50”

VELI SOSA – “MECARRUS”

BEAVE FT. BALL RECKLESS – “DA GAME”

BRANDON BILL$ – “LA VIBES”

DONWILL FT. MTA – “SERVICE DELAY”

KING LIL G – “GL**KS & ROLLIES”

E-40 ft. Milla “GOAT,” Lyrica Anderson ft. Moneybagg Yo “Cold” & More | Daily Visuals 8.8.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted August 8, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: