Ray J is making green on green, he signed a $1 million deal with Fundanna and will serve as the chief strategic media officer for the cannabis crowdfunding company.

The singer/actor will make infomercials and encourage his famous and rich connects to invest in the cannabis business which has made him a lot green.

Ray J has been involved in the cannabis market for a while and invested over $5 million to get his weed company started.

Ray J Signs $1 Million Deal to Get People to Invest in Weed Industry was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted August 8, 2019

