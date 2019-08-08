CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Ray J Signs $1 Million Deal to Get People to Invest in Weed Industry

Equinox Presents 'Celebrity Basketball Spectacular' To Benefit Sports Spectacular - Arrivals

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty


Ray J is making green on green, he signed a $1 million deal with Fundanna and will serve as the chief strategic media officer for the cannabis crowdfunding company.

The singer/actor will make infomercials and encourage his famous and rich connects to invest in the cannabis business which has made him a lot green.

Ray J has been involved in the cannabis market for a while and invested over $5 million to get his weed company started.

Ray J Signs $1 Million Deal to Get People to Invest in Weed Industry was originally published on hot1079philly.com

