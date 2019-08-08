Will Smith & Jay-Z Are Making History

ABC has agreed to be the home of Will & Jay-Z’s “Women of the Movement” series. The series highlighting the women will follow Emmett Till’s story and it’s aftermath by following the life of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. After her teenage son was killed by a mob right after they moved to Mississippi, Mamie devoted the rest of her life to the fight for civil rights. Her son’s murder was such a distinctive moment for the Civil Rights movement, that the show will be able to tell the stories of many different important women in the Civil Rights Movement. Over the course of a single season, a collective of civil rights stories will be told.

Five years ago, Jay-Z and Will originally pitched the series to HBO 2, who didn’t pick up the series because it only told the story of Emmett Till. The two production companies went back to the drawing board and rewrote the script to create a more dynamic approach to the iconic story. That’s when they decided to increase the impact by focusing on how the story of Emmett impacted all of the women who fought for equality in the ’50s, ’60s, and onward.

The cast hasn’t been released yet, but who would you want to see?