Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Security Springs Into Action To Catch Prankster At Their House

(AllHipHop News) Police were called to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s HAMPTONS mansion last month after a prankster sent his pal there.

According to the police blotter section of the East Hampton Star newspaper, officers attended the property after a stranger arrived at around 12.30am on July 20, pushed the talk button on the driveway keypad and told security guards he was looking for someone.

The person’s name was redacted from the police report.

While the man left the area, he was later found by police a few driveways away – with officers using a photograph sent to them by the couple’s security guards to identify him.

When asked what he was doing there, the man said a friend had invited him to the house, and said he’d been the victim of a prank.

Following his admission, he was escorted to East Hampton train station by officers.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: