NBA Youngboy To Be Released From Jail

As reported by The Advocate , NBA YoungBoy was locked up on May 17 and if the math adds up, he’ll be out on August 15. The 19-year-old star-in-the-making has been dealt a bad hand thus far in his career and once he gets out, he can hopefully find a way to stay more low-key. If not, he runs the risk of heading back to the clink, or even worse.

Once he is released from jail, there will be restrictions set forth on the rapper. He will not be allowed to perform and will remain on house arrest for fourteen months. He will also need to wear an ankle monitor to ensure he stays within appropriate quarters at all times.