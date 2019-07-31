CLOSE
Beyonce To Do More Disney Movies

Beyonce made her debut  starring in “The Lion King” as Nala which led to the overwhelming response. The numbers were so high of  money made from  ticket sells and album sales that there are talks with Beyonce to do another movie with Disney. Disney ‘Now they want to expand it by giving her free reign to create her own movies under the Disney umbrella.’ The venture between Disney and Beyonce is exciting to both parties.

Beyonce To Do More Disney Movies was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

