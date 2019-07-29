Lizzo has emerged as one of 2019’s top musical acts across all genres, and it’s difficult to explain her art to someone without at least having witnessed her performances in some fashion. Fans who are still warming up to the Cuz I Love You star can get a fine start by watching Lizzo tear up the offices of NPR during her Tiny Desk concert.

Although the intimate setting of Tiny Desk robbed Lizzo of her signature dancers and overall stage production, that didn’t remotely dull the power in her performance. Decked out and looking marvelous in an eye-catching orange ensemble, a three-piece band backing Lizzo did their best to match her unfettered energy.

Watch Lizzo tear down the Tiny Desk stage in the clip below.

—

Photo: Getty

Lizzo Delivers Yet Another Powerful Performance On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: