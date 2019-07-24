Jay-Z and Meek Mill are combining their power to make music together.

Meek’s new Dream Chasers label will be under the umbrella of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company. The deal was finalized on Tuesday.

Meek told Rolling Stone, “I’m 32 years old, I’m in a nice spot in the music business and I think it’s time for me to focus on growing artists because that’s what I love to do. I love to spend time on helping artists grow, and I think it’s time for me to dive in, business-wise.”

Jay-Z said about the collaboration, “We come from the same neighborhoods, we are the few who made it through. That responsibility is not lost on us. We have not made it to this point to just irresponsibly live our life. It’s a responsibility we have to the entire culture.”

Jay-Z And Meek Mill Launch Dream Chasers Record Label

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted July 24, 2019

