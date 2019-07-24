CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Family Members Involved In Disneyland Brawl Facing Felonies

2 reads
Leave a comment
Mickey Mouse mit Kind, Disneyworld, Orlando, Florida, USA

Source: Getty

Welp all that ratchet behavior comes with a cost and it might include jail time for the family members involved in that ridiculous Disneyland brawl that was caught on camera.

Three of the adults are being charged with assault, domestic battery and child endangerment just to name a few.  SMH

via: TMZ

The fight erupted in Toontown — right in the middle of throngs of kids and families. You hear one of the people in the fight say, “I’m ready to go to jail tonight.” That person seems to also reference a Southern California gang.

Just before the fight breaks out, you hear someone in the video talk about disrespecting family. You see a woman spit on the guy in pink and all hell breaks loose.

One of the people charged — 35-year-old Avery Robinson (the guy in pink) was hit with 5 felonies for allegedly beating up his girlfriend. He’s charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

And, since his kid was in the middle of the fight, along with 3 other children, he’s also been charged with child abuse and endangerment.

Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon Rondo 2-Piecing Chris Paul, Twitter Reacts

16 photos Launch gallery

Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon Rondo 2-Piecing Chris Paul, Twitter Reacts

Continue reading Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon Rondo 2-Piecing Chris Paul, Twitter Reacts

Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon Rondo 2-Piecing Chris Paul, Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_769478" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Harry How / Getty[/caption] Last night (Oct. 20), LeBron James’ home debut turned into fight night. The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets got into a brawl, and Twitter loved every moment of it.  It started when Brandon Ingram got called for fouling James Harden on a drive to the hoop. Ingram took offense to the Beard’s flailing (and he had been getting cooked all game), so he shoved the reigning MVP in the back, leading to a struggle standoff between the teams. However, the real smoke was off to the side where the real action started between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo. We’re still not sure if Rondo did indeed spit in CP3’s face as the latter allegedly claimed. What we do know, is that after CP3 is seen putting his hands and finger in Rondo’s face, the former Celtic stung him with a 2-piece and a biscuit. Paul returned a blow in kind before players broke up the fight. But not before Ingram came running in to throw some hands, too. Both situations (spit, hands in face) lead to hands being laid (not that we’re condoning violence), just saying. Those are the rules. Now word is, it was Melo who accidentally spit on Chris Paul. Bruh… https://twitter.com/World_Wide_Wob/status/1053905585593176065 Oh yeah, the Rockets won. Peep the best twitter reacts in the gallery. — Photo: Getty

Family Members Involved In Disneyland Brawl Facing Felonies was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 15 hours ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 17 hours ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Family Members Involved In Disneyland Brawl Facing Felonies
 21 hours ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close