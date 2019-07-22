CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Deyjah Harris Quickly Gathered A Fan Who Confronted Her About Not Posting A Birthday Post For Tiny

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pop-Up Trap Music Museum Commemorating The 15th Anniversary Of Trap Music - Media Preview

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I’s daughter Deyjah Harris has no issue with confronting fans who get out of line with her on social media. This time, the 18-year-old snapped back at a follower who claims she doesn’t have a bond with her stepmother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, because she did not make a special post for her on her birthday earlier this week.

“Why [you] ain’t post Tiny for her b-day?” the follower wrote. “I get the feeling you really don’t f–k with her.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See that’s your problem. You think a post equates to the love, admiration, respect, etc that I have for her? While you so busy worrying about why a post THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU wasn’t made, I was too busy making sure my gratitude and admiration was shown and expressed with actions,” she responded.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She didn’t stop there. She continued the read by adding, “I mean I’ve literally checked everywhere on my receipt and I have yet to see as to where the hell I bought your opinion at.”

Harris is no stranger to the clapback. She once gave a follower an earful when he called her jail bait for wearing makeup when she was only 17.

“N–gas go to jail because they’re pigs and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup. You think I’m not supposed to wear makeup because of n–gas and their perverted mind?”

SEE ALSO: Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko &amp; Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS]

As for her stepmother’s birthday it seemed to be a beautiful day filled with love and luxurious gifts, courtesy of Mr. Harris of course. Tiny celebrated her birthday on July 14th and was showered with diamonds and also brought on stage at Audiotistic 2019 and serenaded by Tip when he performed “Whatever You Like,” which he said she inspired.

“Happy Birthday Mrs. Harris,” Tip wrote on IG. “We’re all thankful & blessed to have you in our lives , reminding us that Life is for laughter & living!”

Is posting a birthday shoutout on social media a must for your loved ones?

"T.I. And Tiny: The Family Hustle" Private Viewing

Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Deyjah Harris Turns 18: See Her Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2009825" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Deyjah Harris is officially all grown up. The daughter of rapper T.I. and reality TV personality turned 18 on Monday (June 17), and we feel like it was just yesterday that she was a little girl on T.I. and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Now she’s a high school graduate and an outspoken young woman. She made that clear when she called out grown men a few months back who were hoping to shoot their shot with her once this day came. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “I just want to quickly say that just because I’m turning 18 in June…that doesn’t mean 1. that ya’ll will even get the chance to lmaooooooo 2. more importantly, that still doesn’t make it right for you grown a– men to try and get at me…eighteen,” she wrote in April. “I will still be A TEENAGER!!! if you’re not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc. then don’t think it’s ok with me,” she added. SEE ALSO: Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS] Clapping back at inappropriate comments isn’t new for Deyjah. Back in February, she got a guy together for saying young girls who wear makeup like her are the reason men end up in jail. “N–gas go to jail because they’re pigs and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup,” she said. “You think I’m not supposed to wear make [sic] because of n–gas and their perverted mind? I don’t live for y’all nor do I wear makeup for y’all. This comment is quite imbecile and shows a lot about you and your way of thinking. We gotta make a law where irrelevant a– men just leave women alone, mind their business and more importantly stay in their place.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Don’t know about you, but we look forward to seeing the many other ways in which Deyjah will get folks together in her adult years to come. Until then, hit the flip to see photos of Deyjah going from little lady to grown woman. See photos of her transition below! SEE ALSO: Oh That’s Definitely T.I.’s Daughter! Deyjah Harris Wanted All The Smoke In This Hilarious Prank Gone Viral [PHOTOS] This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Deyjah Harris Quickly Gathered A Fan Who Confronted Her About Not Posting A Birthday Post For Tiny was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 18 hours ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close