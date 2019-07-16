Who Owes Fat Joe Money?

1 reads Leave a comment
(AllHipHop Rumors) If you remember the early 2000’s when Fat Joe’sTerror Squad and 50 Cent’s G-unit were coming at each other’s necks? Who would have thought that these two would ever squash their beef? Now, Fat Joehas even paid off one of the debs that 50 Cent has been collecting.
EiF Rivera, who has directed videos for the likes of DJ Khaled and Cardi B,said he paid the debt that he owed to 50 in his own Instagram post. But taking a que from 50, Joe said that the director now owes the boss of Terror Squad the loot.
