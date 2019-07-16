Who Owes Fat Joe Money?

(AllHipHop Rumors) If you remember the early 2000’s when Fat Joe’sTerror Squad and 50 Cent’s G-unit were coming at each other’s necks? Who would have thought that these two would ever squash their beef? Now, Fat Joehas even paid off one of the debs that 50 Cent has been collecting.

EiF Rivera, who has directed videos for the likes of DJ Khaled and Cardi B,said he paid the debt that he owed to 50 in his own Instagram post. But taking a que from 50, Joe said that the director now owes the boss of Terror Squad the loot.

“I just want the world to know that this character Kanan which @50cent plays in Power is not at all a far fetch of who he is in real life,” he wrote. “I borrowed some money for a short film and it was the best and worst move ever. Unfortunately I didn’t pay him his money fast enough and I am now a victim of Fofty. Luckily @fatjoe paid my debt but now I owe him. Smh.” Rivera is not the only one who 50 claims owes him cash. The director joins a large list of people in the entertainment industry who’ve been put on blast by 50 for owning him cash. Everyone from Biz Markie, Power actor Rotimi and boxer Adrien Broner are among the other notable names to face the G-Unit leader’s scrutiny in recent months. Here’s a word of advice: If you owe 50 some doe, pay that man! Source

