CLOSE
The TropHouse
HomeThe TropHouse

Who Owes Fat Joe Money?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Fat Joe at 97.9's Dub Car Show

Source: Michael Hurd / Radio One Houston

(AllHipHop Rumors) If you remember the early 2000’s when Fat Joe’sTerror Squad and 50 Cent’s G-unit were coming at each other’s necks? Who would have thought that these two would ever squash their beef? Now, Fat Joehas even paid off one of the debs that 50 Cent has been collecting.

EiF Rivera, who has directed videos for the likes of DJ Khaled and Cardi B,said he paid the debt that he owed to 50 in his own Instagram post. But taking a que from 50Joe said that the director now owes the boss of Terror Squad the loot.

“I just want the world to know that this character Kanan which @50cent plays in Power is not at all a far fetch of who he is in real life,” he wrote. “I borrowed some money for a short film and it was the best and worst move ever. Unfortunately I didn’t pay him his money fast enough and I am now a victim of Fofty. Luckily @fatjoe paid my debt but now I owe him. Smh.”

Rivera is not the only one who 50 claims owes him cash. The director joins a large list of people in the entertainment industry who’ve been put on blast by 50 for owning him cash. Everyone from Biz Markie, Power actor Rotimi and boxer Adrien Broner are among the other notable names to face the G-Unit leader’s scrutiny in recent months.

Here’s a word of advice: If you owe 50 some doe, pay that man!

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 3 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close