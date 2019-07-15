Cardi B Stands With Ilhan Omar After Trump Blasts The Congresswoman At A Rally

(AllHipHop News) This week’s political news has been consumed with coverage of Donald Trump’s racist and xenophobic “go back” tweets directed at Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. The President doubled down on his attacks against “The Squad” at a Wednesday night rally.

By chanting “send her back,” the conservative crowd in North Carolina reiterated Trump’s tweets suggesting the four minority congresswomen should leave America and return to their original countries. AOC, Pressley, and Tlaib were born in the United States. Omar came to the country from Somalia as a young girl. All four women are American citizens.

Both #IStandWithIlhan and #IStandWithPresTrump began trending on Twitter following Trump’s Greenville event. Bronx-born rapper Cardi B made it clear where she stands by posting a picture of Omar on her Instagram page. She used a line from Beyoncé’s “Formation” as the caption for her Instagram image: “You know you that b*tch when you cause all this conversation 💁🏽‍♀️.”

This is not the first time the “Be Careful” performer showed support for Omar. Earlier this week, Cardi posted a photoshopped Rolling Stone cover featuring Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Jahana Hayes, and Representative Tulsi Gabbard. The fake magazine’s headline read, “The Real Progressive Women In The Democratic Party.”

Read more

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: