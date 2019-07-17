CLOSE
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets Release Date

New Music From Quality Control

MIGOS

Source: ATL Pics / Hot 1079

All throughout the charts, it’s been nothing but Quality Control affiliated artist dominating the charts from Migos, Cardi B to City Girls.

The CEO of Quality Control, P, just took to Instagram to share that the a follow up to Control The Streets is coming very soon. Migos & Lil Yachty, also shared to their Instagram to announce the release date for Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 as well as the cover art. The project is set to drop on August 16th. So far we know that there is City Girls & Saweetie collab on the project.

cardi b , City Girls , Migos , Quality Control , Quality Control Music , saweetie , tatum takeover

