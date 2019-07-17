“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets Release Date

0 reads Leave a comment
All throughout the charts, it’s been nothing but Quality Control affiliated artist dominating the charts from Migos, Cardi B to City Girls.
The CEO of Quality Control, P, just took to Instagram to share that the a follow up to Control The Streets is coming very soon. Migos & Lil Yachty, also shared to their Instagram to announce the release date for Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 as well as the cover art. The project is set to drop on August 16th. So far we know that there is City Girls & Saweetie collab on the project.
Megan Thee Stallion & Draya Michelle Link Up On Vacation, The Hotties Are Besides Themselves
18 photos Launch gallery
Megan Thee Stallion & Draya Michelle Link Up On Vacation, The Hotties Are Besides Themselves
1.1 of 18
2.2 of 18
3.3 of 18
4.4 of 18
5.5 of 18
6.6 of 18
7.7 of 18
8.8 of 18
9.9 of 18
10.10 of 18
11.11 of 18
12.12 of 18
13.13 of 18
14.14 of 18
15.15 of 18
16.16 of 18
17.17 of 18
18.18 of 18
comments – add yours