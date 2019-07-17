CLOSE
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release Date

Rick Ross Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

So out of nowhere rick Ross comes through & let the world know about his album. The Florida icon am through with an official announcement through trailer for “Port Of Miami 2”.

We’ve been waiting for Port Of Miami 2 for some time now & finally, it’s actually on the way. Ross shared a new video on his social media account teasing the higly anticipated project. August 9th is the day, according to the trailer he dropped! This is follow up to his debut album, that he dropped in 2006.

Photos
