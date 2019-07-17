Grammy Winning Producer Zaytoven Coming To Cleveland

Friday, July 19th Join Incognito & Super Producer Zaytoven at

DSTRKT HYBRID LOUNGE, 2222 St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, Ohio

Calling All Artist and Producers, Come network at the FREE event which begins at 10p. Zaytoven is looking for the hottest talent in OHIO. This event is 21+

WHAT IS RÉMY PRODUCERS?

The co-sign is a seal of approval given to an up-and-coming artist by an established artist who is willing to share their success. This gives the up-and-coming artist a chance to take their career to the next level. So this year, Rémy Martin is launching Rémy Producers, Season 6: The Co-Sign.

Music producers across the country will have the opportunity of a lifetime – a chance to compete for the co-sign from Jermaine Dupri. To win, producers must submit their best beat, showcase their skills to a panel of respected judges, and survive a series of elimination rounds. Only one producer will receive the coveted co-sign that could change everything. Do you have what it takes?