Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning For Another Baby

Look likes baby Stormi might be getting a sibling real soon.
Sources tell PEOPLE magazine that the couple, who already have a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are seriously considering adding on to their family.
“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the source explained to the publication. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.” The insider further explained how the couple are also “discussing marriage” which means the previous reports of them getting hitched may have been fabricated.
