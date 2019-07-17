Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning For Another Baby

Continue reading Jermaine Dupri Says Today’s Female Rappers Are Like Strippers, Cardi B & Others Get To Gathering

Jermaine Dupri Says Today's Female Rappers Are Like Strippers, Cardi B & Others Get To Gathering

[caption id="attachment_813522" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Mendez / Getty[/caption] Jermaine Dupri is feeling the wrath of the likes of Cardi B, Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and more after some head ass comments he made. The iconic producer and head of So So Def records said today's female rappers are like strippers and is getting dragged for it. Dupri sat down with People magazine on Thursday (July 11) and was asked if he has a favorite female MC in the rap game at the moment? He quickly responded that he doesn't and feels that the current crop all have the same story of dancing in the strip club. “They all rapping about the same thing,” he said. “I don’t think they’re showing us who is the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting ‘who is the best rapper.’ “I’m getting, like, you got a story about you dancing in the club, YOU got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story…OK. Who’s gonna be the rapper?” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzygd8NBanD/?utm_source=ig_embed Cardi B caught wind of Dupri's comments and explained in an Instagram post with the caption "SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT" why she raps about her lady parts so much. "First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend,” she said. “And second of all, it seems like that’s what people wanna hear. “When I did ‘Be Careful,’ people was talking mad shit in the beginning, like, ‘What the fuck is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s like, if that’s what people ain’t tryna hear, then I’ma start rapping about my pussy again.” Cardi B wasn't the only one upset with Dupri's comments, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, and the entire internet is calling out the producer for his remarks and pointing that there are definitely other female rappers out there who don't just rap about their strip club past and even if that's the case, so what? You can peep all of the responses in the gallery below. — Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty