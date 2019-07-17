CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning For Another Baby

Baby #2???

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

Look likes baby Stormi might be getting a sibling real soon.

Sources tell PEOPLE magazine that the couple, who already have a one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are seriously considering adding on to their family.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the source explained to the publication. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.” The insider further explained how the couple are also “discussing marriage” which means the previous reports of them getting hitched may have been fabricated.

Celebrities Visit Build - July 11, 2019

Jermaine Dupri Says Today's Female Rappers Are Like Strippers, Cardi B & Others Get To Gathering

20 photos Launch gallery

Jermaine Dupri Says Today's Female Rappers Are Like Strippers, Cardi B & Others Get To Gathering

Continue reading Jermaine Dupri Says Today’s Female Rappers Are Like Strippers, Cardi B & Others Get To Gathering

Jermaine Dupri Says Today's Female Rappers Are Like Strippers, Cardi B & Others Get To Gathering

[caption id="attachment_813522" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Mendez / Getty[/caption] Jermaine Dupri is feeling the wrath of the likes of Cardi B, Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and more after some head ass comments he made. The iconic producer and head of So So Def records said today's female rappers are like strippers and is getting dragged for it. Dupri sat down with People magazine on Thursday (July 11) and was asked if he has a favorite female MC in the rap game at the moment? He quickly responded that he doesn't and feels that the current crop all have the same story of dancing in the strip club. “They all rapping about the same thing,” he said. “I don’t think they’re showing us who is the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting ‘who is the best rapper.’ “I’m getting, like, you got a story about you dancing in the club, YOU got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story…OK. Who’s gonna be the rapper?” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bzygd8NBanD/?utm_source=ig_embed Cardi B caught wind of Dupri's comments and explained in an Instagram post with the caption "SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT" why she raps about her lady parts so much. "First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend,” she said. “And second of all, it seems like that’s what people wanna hear. “When I did ‘Be Careful,’ people was talking mad shit in the beginning, like, ‘What the fuck is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s like, if that’s what people ain’t tryna hear, then I’ma start rapping about my pussy again.” Cardi B wasn't the only one upset with Dupri's comments, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, and the entire internet is calling out the producer for his remarks and pointing that there are definitely other female rappers out there who don't just rap about their strip club past and even if that's the case, so what? You can peep all of the responses in the gallery below. — Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty

Kylie Jenner , tatum takeover , Travis Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 19 mins ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 58 mins ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 1 hour ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 1 hour ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close