Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Featured On Beyoncé’s Lion King Soundtrack

Rapper Tierra Whack is finishing off 2019 strong with only 5 months left in the year!

The Philadelphia native recently announced that she will be included in Beyoncé’s musical accompaniment to Disney’s Lion King entitled, The Lion King: The Gift.

Whack delivered the news via instagram with a post stating, “I wanna give a huge thank you to Beyoncé for choosing me to be apart of this amazing experience!”

Related: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Overshadow ‘Lion King’ Premiere

The 23-year-old rapper who also made XXL’s Freshman Class of 2019, will be featured on the single, “My Power,” alongside Beyoncé and African artists: Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanell.

She will be among the 20 artists featured on the African inspired album produced by Queen Bey herself.

Some other artists that you can expect to hear on the soundtrack includes Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, and even Blue Ivy.

Whack has been receiving a lot of backing from the music industry since the release of her debut studio album, Whack World.

Meek Mill recently took to Twitter to dubb the rising artist as ‘best female rapper in the world’ after Jermaine Dupri’s infamous comments about the lack of diversity in female rap.

https://t.co/0QzZIHrCVn the best female rapper in the world is @TierraWhack let’s argue pic.twitter.com/DgHjhmzIJB — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 13, 2019

Other artists to co-sign Meek’s statement include T.I and Cardi B.

Related:Meek Mill Thinks Tierra Whack Is the Best Female Rapper in the World

You can catch Whack’s single and other tracks from The Lion King: The Gift on July 19. Check out the full track-list for the soundtrack below:

Beyoncé, “Bigger”

Beyoncé, “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi, “Don’t Jealous Me”

Burna Boy, “Ja Ara E”

Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar, “The Nile”

Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino, “Mood 4 Eva”

Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé, “Water”

Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”

Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi, “Keys to the Kingdom”

Beyoncé, “Otherside”

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale, “Already”

Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly, “My Power”

070 Shake / Jessie Reyez, “Scar”

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 49 photos Launch gallery Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 1. Meek Mill and Dj Bran Source:R1 Digital 1 of 49 2. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 2 of 49 3. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 3 of 49 4. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 4 of 49 5. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 5 of 49 6. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 6 of 49 7. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 7 of 49 8. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 8 of 49 9. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 9 of 49 10. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 10 of 49 11. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 11 of 49 12. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 12 of 49 13. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 13 of 49 14. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 14 of 49 15. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 15 of 49 16. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 16 of 49 17. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 17 of 49 18. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 18 of 49 19. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 19 of 49 20. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 20 of 49 21. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 21 of 49 22. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 22 of 49 23. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 23 of 49 24. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 24 of 49 25. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 25 of 49 26. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 26 of 49 27. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 27 of 49 28. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 28 of 49 29. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 29 of 49 30. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 30 of 49 31. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 31 of 49 32. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 32 of 49 33. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 33 of 49 34. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 34 of 49 35. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 35 of 49 36. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 36 of 49 37. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 37 of 49 38. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 38 of 49 39. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 39 of 49 40. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 40 of 49 41. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 41 of 49 42. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 42 of 49 43. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 43 of 49 44. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 44 of 49 45. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 45 of 49 46. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 46 of 49 47. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 47 of 49 48. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 48 of 49 49. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Featured On Beyoncé’s Lion King Soundtrack was originally published on hot1079philly.com