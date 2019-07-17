CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Featured On Beyoncé’s Lion King Soundtrack

Tierra Whack Drops Unemployed

Source: Nick Canonica, courtesy of Tierra Whack / Nick Canonica, courtesy of Tierra Whack

Rapper Tierra Whack is finishing off 2019 strong with only 5 months left in the year! 

The Philadelphia native recently announced that she will be included in Beyoncé’s musical accompaniment to Disney’s Lion King entitled, The Lion King: The Gift. 

Whack delivered the news via instagram with a post stating, “I wanna give a huge thank you to Beyoncé for choosing me to be apart of this amazing experience!”

                         Related: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Overshadow ‘Lion King’ Premiere

The 23-year-old rapper who also made XXL’s Freshman Class of 2019,  will be featured on the single, “My Power,” alongside Beyoncé and African artists: Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanell.

She will be among the 20 artists featured on the African inspired album produced by Queen Bey herself.

Some other artists that you can expect to hear on the soundtrack includes Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, and even Blue Ivy.

Whack has been receiving a lot of backing from the music industry since the release of her debut studio album, Whack World.

Meek Mill recently took to Twitter to dubb the rising artist as ‘best female rapper in the world’ after Jermaine Dupri’s infamous comments about the lack of diversity in female rap. 

Other artists to co-sign Meek’s statement include T.I and Cardi B.

Related:Meek Mill Thinks Tierra Whack Is the Best Female Rapper in the World

You can catch Whack’s single and other tracks from The Lion King: The Gift on July 19. Check out the full track-list for the soundtrack below:

Beyoncé, “Bigger”

Beyoncé, “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi, “Don’t Jealous Me”

Burna Boy, “Ja Ara E”

Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar, “The Nile”

Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino, “Mood 4 Eva”

Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé, “Water”

Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”

Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi, “Keys to the Kingdom”

Beyoncé, “Otherside”

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale, “Already”

Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly, “My Power”

070 Shake / Jessie Reyez, “Scar”

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Featured On Beyoncé’s Lion King Soundtrack was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
