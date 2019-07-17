Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Featured On Beyoncé’s Lion King Soundtrack

Rapper Tierra Whack is finishing off 2019 strong with only 5 months left in the year!
The Philadelphia native recently announced that she will be included in Beyoncé’s musical accompaniment to Disney’s Lion King entitled, The Lion King: The Gift.
Whack delivered the news via instagram with a post stating, “I wanna give a huge thank you to Beyoncé for choosing me to be apart of this amazing experience!”
Related: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Overshadow ‘Lion King’ Premiere
The 23-year-old rapper who also made XXL’s Freshman Class of 2019, will be featured on the single, “My Power,” alongside Beyoncé and African artists: Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanell.
She will be among the 20 artists featured on the African inspired album produced by Queen Bey herself.
Some other artists that you can expect to hear on the soundtrack includes Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, and even Blue Ivy.
Whack has been receiving a lot of backing from the music industry since the release of her debut studio album, Whack World.
Meek Mill recently took to Twitter to dubb the rising artist as ‘best female rapper in the world’ after Jermaine Dupri’s infamous comments about the lack of diversity in female rap.
Other artists to co-sign Meek’s statement include T.I and Cardi B.
Related:Meek Mill Thinks Tierra Whack Is the Best Female Rapper in the World
You can catch Whack’s single and other tracks from The Lion King: The Gift on July 19. Check out the full track-list for the soundtrack below:
Beyoncé, “Bigger”
Beyoncé, “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”
Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi, “Don’t Jealous Me”
Burna Boy, “Ja Ara E”
Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar, “The Nile”
Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino, “Mood 4 Eva”
Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé, “Water”
Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”
Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi, “Keys to the Kingdom”
Beyoncé, “Otherside”
Beyoncé / Shatta Wale, “Already”
Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly, “My Power”
070 Shake / Jessie Reyez, “Scar”
Beyoncé, “Spirit”
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
1. Meek Mill and Dj BranSource:R1 Digital 1 of 49
2. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 2 of 49
3. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 3 of 49
4. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 4 of 49
5. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 5 of 49
6. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 6 of 49
7. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 7 of 49
8. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 8 of 49
9. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 9 of 49
10. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 10 of 49
11. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 11 of 49
12. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 12 of 49
13. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 13 of 49
14. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 14 of 49
15. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 15 of 49
16. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 16 of 49
17. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 17 of 49
18. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 18 of 49
19. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 19 of 49
20. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 20 of 49
21. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 21 of 49
22. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 22 of 49
23. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 23 of 49
24. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 24 of 49
25. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 25 of 49
26. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 26 of 49
27. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 27 of 49
28. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 28 of 49
29. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 29 of 49
30. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 30 of 49
31. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 31 of 49
32. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 32 of 49
33. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 33 of 49
34. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 34 of 49
35. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 35 of 49
36. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 36 of 49
37. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 37 of 49
38. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 38 of 49
39. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 39 of 49
40. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 40 of 49
41. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 41 of 49
42. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 42 of 49
43. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 43 of 49
44. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 44 of 49
45. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 45 of 49
46. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 46 of 49
47. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 47 of 49
48. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 48 of 49
49. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 49 of 49
Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Featured On Beyoncé’s Lion King Soundtrack was originally published on hot1079philly.com