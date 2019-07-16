The Nominations Are In: Emmys 2019

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday,”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding limited Series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

‘Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Outstanding comedy series

“Veep”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Fleabag”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

