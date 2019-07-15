Did Megan Thee Stallion Officially Cancel ‘Hot Girl Summer’?

Bad News ladies! ‘Hot Girl Summer’ may officially be canceled. Megan Thee Stallion is now dating rapper, Moneybagg Yo. The hot girl was seen posted up on Moneybagg Yo’s instagram with the caption, “Hot Boy Shyt.” And just as we expected, black twitter had a lot to say about the alleged new couple:

Although the alleged couple has yet to verbally make things official, we have to admit that we already stan for hip hop’s latest match! What do you think their couple name should be? Comment below.

