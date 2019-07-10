R. Kelly Girlfriends Kicked Out Of Chicago’s Trump Tower Following Arrest

(AllHipHop News) Justice is finally served for R. Kelly, who was recently arrested by Homeland Security agents and members of the New York Police Department Public Safety Task Force.

The R&B singer was slapped with a 13-count indictment in federal court in Illinois Thursday for child pornography, obstruction of justice, and enticement of a minor.

Now, it looks like Kelly’s girlfriends are out of luck.

The females not only lost their man but also their living arrangements.

Both Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were evicted from his residence at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, as federal officials took over the residence.

The doors were locked as they had to find a temporary living arrangement.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary have been involved with Kelly for years and their families say he brainwashed them.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly is facing more legal charges after investigators recovery of more than 20 new sextapes of the singer engaged in sex with minors.

The singer’s inner-circle and ex-employees reportedly turned over to the shocking tapes to the feds.

