Watch Donald Glover talk about The Lion King dressed in a full Lion suit on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. He goes way back talking about writing for “30 Rock,” how he spent all of his TV money and how he was a terrible RA in college. Best of all Mr. Gambino talks about his son not knowing he plays Simba. Of course for all you BeeHive fans; he recalls working with Queen Beyoncé for the film. Check it out above:

