Young Thug Addresses “Old Town Road” Collaborator Lil Nas X Coming Out As Gay

(AllHipHop News) Young Thug has faced accusations of being homosexual or bisexual throughout his career. The Atlanta-raised rhymer’s tendency to wear dresses and skirts sparked memes about Thugger being part of the LGBT community.

“I made the way for young n-ggas to open up and be they self. I did this. I got crucified. They called me gay. They ain’t call y’all n-ggas gay,” declared Young Thug in 2018. Since that time, fellow Atlanta native Lil Nas X announced his sexuality on the last day of Pride Month 2019, becoming one of the first mainstream Hip Hop artists to reveal he is gay. During an interview with No Jumper, Young Thug was asked about LNX’s decision to come out.

For the record, Lil Nas’s breakout hit “Old Town Road” has remained at #1 on the Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 14 straight weeks. Young Thug, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey appear on a new remix of the Country-Trap tune.

