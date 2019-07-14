CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182

Fale alarm, nothing to see here. Besides Tunechi in concert.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne (Swayne Carter Jr.) performs at Jiffy Lube Live Thursday evening.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Lil Wayne wasn’t serious, y’all. It turns out Tunechi won’t be bailing on his current summer tour with Blink-182 after all.

Late last week, Weezy left that stage after performing just four or so songs, while also noting he wasn’t sure if he’d be continuing the tour due to small crowd sizes not being his swag. His words, not ours,

However, Weezy took to Twitter to explain that he was going to thug it out and finish the tour.

“Yesterday was krazy!,” he tweeted on Friday, July 12. “But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!

Hey, the show must go on. Also, the direct deposit ain’t hittin’ if you don’t hit the stage, too.

 

Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182
 15 hours ago
07.15.19
National Mac And Cheese Day Deals!
 16 hours ago
07.15.19
Remy Ma Claims Alleged Fade Recipient Brittney Taylor…
 17 hours ago
07.15.19
Soulja Boy Getting Out Of Jail Early Because,…
 20 hours ago
07.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close