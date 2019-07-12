LiL Wayne Walks Off Stage Quitting the Blink-182 World Tour in Virginia

IT TOOK ONLY 20mins FOR THE LEGENDARY WAYNE TO WALK OFF STAGE!

After 20 minutes Wayne just said, “Ain’t enough of y’all here, I’m out.”

When it was announced that Lil Wayne and pop-punk group Blink 182 were co-headlining a tour many people wondered if things would work out, and they did up until now.

Things were all good at first, but then the tour went to rainy Bristow, Virginia and fans who came out in the wet weather went to Twitter and complained that after 20 minutes on stage Lil Wayne just walked off.

One person on Twitter said that after 20 minutes Wayne just said, “Ain’t enough of y’all here, I’m out.” Someone else even tweeted that Wayne may have announced he was done with the tour completely.

worldofjeremiah @worldofjeremiah FULL VIDEO of #lilwayne saying this might be his last night on the #blink182 tour. He says “please forgive me I’m not used to performing in front of a crowd that looks like this” He says he doesn’t know how much longer he can do this tour. Gotta understand the man @TMZ 345 · Lightstreet, PA

Knowing Wayne’s career in packing out stadiums we can understand why he doesn’t feel comfortable performing in a half empty arena! What do you think?