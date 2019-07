Last night at the Blink-182/Lil Wayne Tour stop in Northern Virginia last night (July 11), Weezy expressed that he hadn’t performed in front of a crowd such as the one in front of him and that it may be his last show on tour. Hopefully it’s not because we’re looking forward to Weezy coming to Riverbend September 16th. Hold on Weezy LOL!

