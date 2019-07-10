Max B & French Montana Unexpectedly Release ‘Coke Wave 4’

If only everyone had a friend like French Montana.

Ever since his comrade and brother in arms Max B was locked up a decade ago, Montana has gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure Max’s name isn’t forgotten out in a rap game that has a short memory when it comes to certain artists.

Yesterday French unexpectedly released the fourth installment of the mixtape series he and Max B began 10 years ago, Coke Wave 4, and once again kept his man’s name buzzing across the Hip-Hop board. The Paul Couture produced project comes in at 9 cuts deep with zero guest features. Can’t have anyone taking the spotlight from the dynamic duo now can you?

In a phone call to Rolling Stone from prison, Max B called the latest chapter of Coke Wave “the equivalent of Kawhi Leonard going to Toronto, winning that championship in one year, and now he’s a super free agent and he can do whatever he wants, make any decisions he wants.” More soberly, he adds, “it shows I can collaborate with other artists of stature and still hold my own.” Then it’s back to charming bluster: “Anybody I fuck with, I’m gonna sound buttery.”

Take a listen to Coke Wave 4 below and let us know if it is indeed something you can spread on your breakfast toast.

