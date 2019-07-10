Nicki Minaj’s “Megatron” Flops

This definitely wasn’t the comeback Nicki imagined. With new artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Nicki has been trying her best to hold on to her throne.

Nicki’s comeback single “Megatron” the song that all of the Barbs hoped would be the return of the Queen flopped it’s second-week, dropping 72 spots on Billboard Hot 100.

“Megatron” debuted at No. 20 on the charts but in just a week, it lost steam and dropped to the No. 92 spot.

Nicki sensed the initial hype behind “Megatron” had worn off and launched the “Megatron Challenge” in hopes of getting her streams up, but it didn’t work.

