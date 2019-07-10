We all know that Cardi B loves her wigs and considering the large number of wigs she has you would think she could spare one – but that’s not the case.

Cardi was performing at the Wireless Festival show in London when she snatches her own wig off and throws it into the crowd.

Cardi continues to perform in her wig cap and doesn’t seem fazed.

She now regrets the action taking to social media saying “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back,” and telling the fan who caught the wig “Dm me.”

No word on if Cardi has her wig back. Many fans speculate that whoever caught it will most likely sell it on eBay.

Cardi B Wants Her Wig Back was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted July 10, 2019

