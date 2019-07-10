After being engaged for seven, yes seven years, Dipset Capo Jim Jones and his lady Chrissy are going to get married!

In a back and forth on Instagram Chrissy wrote, “Baby I’m Ready.” Jim then came back with, “I’m ready too so let’s make it official then.”

The two first started dating 15 years ago and it’s believed that Chrissy is the reason the Diplomats fell out back in 2006.

All that drama is behind them now, and according to sources the two will wed in the fall and are trying to work out a deal with VH1 for a wedding special.

Could you be engaged with someone for seven years and not get married? Do you think these two will really get married?

Jim Jones Is Finally Marrying Chrissy was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted July 10, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: