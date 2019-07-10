Petition to Free ASAP Rocky From Jail Launches, Receives Over 65,000 Signatures In Matter of Hours

Fans have joined artists who are calling for ASAP Rocky’s release from a Swedish jail. A petition on Change.org has appeared with a goal of 75,000 signatures it has 65,000 signatures and growing.

According to his manager, Chace Infinite, Rocky is living in inhumane conditions, in solitary confinement 24 hours a day and hasn’t been able to talk to his counsel.

According to a source with direct knowledge of ASAP Rocky, the inhumane conditions consists of “feces hurled about and not cleaned up, wretched food and facilities that are not fit for human beings”

Reports also show that Rocky is “sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets. There is a prisoner in the next cell with severe mental issues who slams his head against the concrete wall and hurls feces every which way … feces that are not cleaned up.”

Just when you think it can’t get any worst, it does! The water is reported as “not clean and the food is not edible … for the first 5 days A$AP Rocky ate an apple a day, and that’s it.”

“Upon being detained, Rocky was denied his request to counsel which is in violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which Sweden is a signatory,” writes Infinite. “Everyone has the same rights to be treated fairly upon detainment and should be given fair and equal access to such rights.”

After being denied release, Rocky will have to stay in jail for two weeks with the trial to begin during the middle to end of August.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted July 10, 2019

